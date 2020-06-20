The recent stand-off between China and India led to the martyrdom of almost 20 of our brave soldiers at the Galwan valley. This has angered Harbhajan Singh to an extent and the Chennai Super Kings player was is annoyed with Harbhajan Singh with China and vowed that he will never endorse Chinese products. During an interview, he said that many people point out to celebrities and said that he assured that he will not endorse Chinese products. Prior to this, he had urged the government to boycott Chinese goods. Harbhajan Singh Slams ‘Power Hungry’ China After No New Cases of COVID-19 in the Country, Alleges 'This Was Their Plan'.

He also said that if India has to be self-reliant, then they will definitely boycotting is the right thing to do. "If we want to ban Chinese goods, we should. If they are attacking India and our soldier brothers, then ban their goods. Why should their country run via our money? I am with all those who say Chinese products should be banned," he said to Sportstar.

While talking about VIVO as the title sponsor of the IPL Bhajii said the IPL is a bigger brand and they will have many other sponsors.IPL doesn’t need any brand, IPL in itself is a big brand," the 39-year-old added. The BCCI will review the title sponsorship of the Chinese products. Talking about the standoff between India and China, there are 20 soldiers who were martyred and the reports further state that 43 of the Chinese soldiers are killed.

