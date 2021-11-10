Harbhajan Singh was not a happy man after India's squad for the T20I series was named a day ago by the BCCI. Outgoing T20I skipper Virat Kohli along with other big names like Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami and Hardik Pandya were rested and new faces in Ruturaj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer and Harshal Patel were included. The India A squad was also named for the tour of South Africa. However, Singh was not pleased because the selectors chose to leave out two players from both these squads. Taking to Twitter, he expressed unhappiness with Sheldon Jackson and Mandeep Singh missing from being left out. Rohit Sharma Named India's T20I Captain, BCCI Announces Squad For New Zealand Series

He wrote, "Ranji season 2018/19 scored 854 and 2019/2020 scored 809 and also Ranji champion that year plus this year current form yet not getting picked even for India A team. can selector tell him what else he need to do to ply for india apart from scoring runs."

Read His Tweet Here:

Ranji season 2018/19 scored 854 and 2019/2020 scored 809 and also Ranji champion that year plus this year current form👇yet not getting picked even for India A team.can 🇮🇳selector tell him what else he need to do to ply for india apart from scoring runs #shame @ShelJackson27 pic.twitter.com/HcwQDwhGsZ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 9, 2021

In this tweet, the former India spinner pointed out the figures achieved by the Saurashtra batsman. He clearly thought that Jackson atleast deserved to be in the India A squad and seemed to throw a question at the end, saying, "Selectors tell him what he needs to do to play for India apart from scoring runs." Jackson was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad of which Harbhajan also was a member.

Pointing out Mandeep Singh's absence from the national scheme of things, he wrote, "Another top player not getting his dues @mandeeps12 forget team India not even in India A.selectors need to see some domestic matches records or else what’s th point having Ranji seasons. check his stats last domestic season played. due to corona no cricket in 20/21 #shocking." He urged the selectors to watch domestic cricket matches as these players are missing out from national selection. Notably, the 2020-21 Ranji Trophy season did not take place last year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

See His Tweet Below:

Another top player not getting his dues @mandeeps12 forget team India not even in India A.selectors need to see some domestic matches records or else what’s th point having Ranji seasons.check his stats 👇last domestic season played.due to corona no cricket in 20/21 #shocking pic.twitter.com/UotDWxux11 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 9, 2021

The India A squad features names like Devdutt Paddikal, Rahul Chahar and would be led by Priyank Panchal. India had a disappointing T20 World Cup 2021

