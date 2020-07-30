It's party time for Hardik Pandya and family as they welcome a baby boy to the family. Yes! you heard it right! Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya have been blessed with a baby boy. The Mumbai Indians' all-rounder posted the news on social media with his fans. He took to social media and wrote, "We are blessed with our baby boy ❤️🙏🏾." No sooner he posted the message the entire social media started pouring their wishes and congratulated the couple for welcoming a new member in the family. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Announce Pregnancy With First Child; Did The Couple Get Married In Lockdown?

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got engaged earlier this year and almost three months ago, both announced that they were about to become parents. Now with this piece of news, we are sure that the family can't wait to celebrate the arrival of the new member. You can check out the picture shared by Pandya below:

View this post on Instagram We are blessed with our baby boy ❤️🙏🏾 A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on Jul 30, 2020 at 3:03am PDT

KL Rahul, Sonal Chauhan, Alim Hakeem, Sara Tendulkar and many other close friends of the cricketer responded to the post and congratulated him for the arrival of the baby. Hardik will be looking to spend maximum time with the newborn as soon be leaving for the IPL 2020 which is scheduled to happen on from September 19 to November 10 2020. The IPL 2020 will be scheduled to take place in UAE and the teams would be leaving for the same on August 20, 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2020 03:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).