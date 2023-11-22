The International cricket season reached it's conclusion with the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and fans now shift their attention to the ongoing transfer window of the IPL 2024 season. The IPL 2023 transfer window commenced on November 3 and the deadline of the announcement of the trades and the final list of released players has been extended upto November 26. It is on that day, fans will get the list of players retained, released or traded by the franchises ahead of entering the IPL 2024 auction. The IPL 2024 auction is scheduled to take place at Dubai On December 19. Ahead of that, franchises will want to fill in some key places through the transfer window and avoid the uncertainty of the auction. Meanwhile, some will want to free up cash. Amidst this, report suggests that Hardik Pandya might be returning to Mumbai Indians. IPL 2024 Transfer Window: Romario Shepherd Traded to Mumbai Indians From Lucknow Super Giants Ahead of Auction.

A recent report has surfaced with the claim that Hardik Pandya, who has led Gujarat Titans in the last two seasons, took them to the final on both occasions and won the title once, can be traded back to Mumbai Indians. Both the franchises are in talks for the possible transfer. The details of the trade are yet to be confirmed. It can be a cash deal or a player swap but in case of Hardik, it has to be a high-profile player Gujarat Titans will want in exchange. The report has also suggested that Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and Jofra Archer are the names getting discussed for the swap. Gautam Gambhir Named As Kolkata Knight Riders Mentor Ahead of IPL 2024, Ex-Indian Cricketer Bids Adieu to Lucknow Super Giants.

Pandya. who was released by Mumbai Indians ahead of the mega auction in 2022, was first bought by them in 2015. Since then, he has been part of four title-winning campaigns of Mumbai Indians and turned out as a fan favourite. Mumbai Indians provided him the launchpad to feature in Team India. After his release, Gujarat Titans picked him in the pre-auction draft and since then he found a new and successful role as a skipper. His success leading GT meant he was always given a go as the T20 captain of Team India. Now, with Rohit Sharma nearing the dusk of his career, MI's growing interest on Hardik Pandya can also be for identifying him as a successor to Rohit in the future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2023 04:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).