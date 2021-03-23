It was an emotional day for Krunal Pandya in the 1st ODI between India and England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune as the bowling all-rounder made his debut for the national team in the 50-over format. In his first One-Day International, the 30-year-old played a crucial role, leading India to a mammoth score with a quick-fire half-century – his first in the ODIs. Brothers Who Have Played International Cricket for India: From Nayudus to Pandyas, Check Out Full List.

Following India’s innings, the Krunal Pandya was being interviewed but the debutant couldn’t hold back his tears after an emotional knock. The Mumbai Indians cricketer struggled to speak after dedicating the knock to his late father, who had passed away earlier this year. ‘This one is for my dad. I did get emotional,’ said the 30-year-old.

See Video

#KrunalPandya Unbelievable Fastest international 50 on debut 👏 And so emotional he could not conduct the interview as he dedicated it to his father... something that truly resonates with me Bless him #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/kAQAo2Xcb1 — Neilby_Gooner 70 ⚽ (@Neilby70) March 23, 2021

After the interview, Hardik Pandya went and consoled his brother, as the debutant was overflown with emotion. In a video shared by the BCCI, Hardik could be seen hugging his older brother trying to calm him down after an emotional outing.

See Video

Krunal Pandya was sensational with the bat on his debut as he along with KL Rahul got India out of a delicate situation. The duo stitched up a 100+ run partnership, powering India to a mammoth score of 317 runs in the first ODI at Pune.

The debutant played a quick-fire knock scoring unbeaten 58 runs in just 31 deliveries. This half-century was the fastest by any debutant in an ODI inning. Shikhar Dhawan also played a sensational knock, missing out on his 18th ODI century by a couple of runs.

