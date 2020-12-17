Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been enjoying a gala family time ever since he returned from national duty in Australia. While he has been sharing some adorable pictures with his son Agastya, the dashing cricketer recently enjoyed a dinner date with his wife Natasa Stankovic. Taking to Instagram, the Serbian actress shared some pictures from the date and the couple are looking nothing but happy. She although didn’t write anything in the caption, the heart emoji is enough to depict her feelings. Hardik also shared a funny picture in his Instagram story with the caption: ‘dinner date.’ Hardik Pandya Shares Super Cute Picture With Son Agastya as Father-Son Duo Laugh on 'Five Little Monkeys' Rhyme.

For the uninitiated, Hardik – who became a father for the first time in July – was away from his family for four months. The Mumbai Indians star flew to UAE in late August for the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Post the conclusion of the tournament, he travelled to Australia for three T20Is and as many ODIs, He indeed was India’s stand-out performer in the limited-overs leg as the Men in Blue won two T20Is and a one ODI. Meanwhile, let’s look at some snaps from Hardik and Natasa’s recent dinner date.

View Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nataša Stanković✨ (@natasastankovic__)

While Pandya and many other players are back home, one Indian troop is still down under for the four-match Test series. With Aussies winning the ODI series and T20Is going in India’s favour, the champion of the tour will be decided in the longest format of the game. The opening encounter is even more crucial as it’s a Day-Night Test and tackling the pink ball will take some beating from the visitors.

