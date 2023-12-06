Hardik Pandya has been on the sidelines for quite some time now, having sustained an ankle injury during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The all-rounder had attempted a stop a ball with his feet on his follow-through but hurt his ankle, which eventually went on to rule him out of the remainder of ICC World Cup 2023, where India finished as runners-up to Australia. The 30-year-old has had several injuries over the years that have stifled his career. Former cricketer Ajay Jadeja appeared to take a dig at the ace all-rounder, calling him a 'rare talent' as he is 'rarely seen' on the ground. 'Will Forever Hold A Special Place' Hardik Pandya Pens Down Emotional Note For Gujarat Titans Fans After Trade Move to Mumbai Indians Ahead of IPL 2024 Season.

In an interview with Sports Tak, the former cricketer, who was seen mentoring the Afghanistan national team at ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, jokingly made this comment while talking about who could succeed Rohit Sharma as the captain of the Indian cricket team. When the host stated that Pandya was a rare talent because of his ability to excel with both bat and ball, Jadeja, who seemed in a very light-hearted mood, said, "You did not understand the meaning. He is a rare talent and is rarely seen on the ground. It is very rare and rightly so." Former KKR Director Joy Bhattacharjya Slams Hardik Pandya For Forcing Trade Move to Mumbai Indians From Gujarat Titans Ahead of IPL 2024 Season (Watch Video).

Watch Ajay Jadeja Take Dig at Hardik Pandya:

As per several reports, Pandya has been given an 18-week program so that he can attain fitness with the T20 World Cup next year. Pandya is expected to make a comeback to action in IPL 2024 where he will now play for the Mumbai Indians, a franchise where he returned after having a splendid couple of years with Gujarat Titans.

