Hardik Pandya was at the top of his A-game against Rajasthan Royals as he smashed sixes all over the park and brought up a half-century off just 20 balls, joint-fastest by a Mumbai Indians batsman this season. While celebrating his fifty, the Junior Pandya took a knee and in solidarity with the ‘Black Lives Matter (BLM)’ movement, leaving his skipper Kieron Pollard impressed. Seeing Pandya’s heart-winning gesture, an enthralled Pollard also put his hands up acknowledging the campaign. Notably, the Indian dasher also became the first player to take a knee in IPL 2020. RR vs MI Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020.

A couple of days ago, West Indies skipper Jason Holder, who’s playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, expressed his disappointment over none of IPL takes taking a knee before a game. “To be honest, I haven’t had one conversation up here around it (BLM). Sometimes it seems it has gone unnoticed, which is a sad thing,” Holder said in his address posted on Cricket West Indies website.

Nevertheless, Pandya took the initiative to acknowledge the campaign and just like Pollard, Holder must also be delighted. Netizens too were impressed by the Indian all-rounder’s action as they lavished massive praises.

Fans Happy!!

I love how in cricket it’s not even like they have a designated time to kneel or anything but Hardik Pandya still. STILL. does it and shows his support Also Pollard acknowledging it omg Chills https://t.co/BUHKTLMEU4 — sarah :)))) | GOLDEN OCT 26 (@_Sarahf1_) October 25, 2020

Pandya Taking A Knee!!

Hardik Pandya took a knee and dedicated it to Kieron Pollard 😍❤️ This is the first time I think this is happening in the #IPL2020 #MIvRR #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/t6hIVuBG2s — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) October 25, 2020

Meanwhile, MI posted 195/5 while batting first at the Dubai International Stadium. The total is indeed a big one, but with dashers like Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson in the ranks, RR must back themselves to cross the line in the must-win game.

