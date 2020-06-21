Hardik Pandya thanked his father for all the sacrifices he made to help build successful cricket careers for his sons Krunal and Hardik and also make them better men. As the world celebrates Father’s Day, Pandya took to his social media pages to wish his father on a special occasion and thank him for his constant love and support. The world observes Father’s Day on the third Sunday of June every year. This year June 21 is being celebrated at the day to honour and commemorate the fathers for the tireless effort, love and contribution they make in raising their children. Father's Day 2020: These 10 Photos of Rohit Sharma With Daughter Samaira Are a Proof That Hitman Is One Adorable Dad.

Pandya, who recently announced that he and fiancée Natasa Stankovic were expecting their first child, wrote a lovely message to wish his father on this special occasion. The star all-rounder mentioned how time flies but a father’s love and support for his children remains constant. “Thank you Papa for all the sacrifices you have made for us. I will forever be grateful and will try and do whatever I can to keep a smile on your face! Happy #FathersDay.” Father's Day 2020: These 10 Videos of MS Dhoni With Daughter Ziva Are a Proof That CSK Captain Is One Cute Dad.

Hardik Pandya Thanks Papa on Father's Day

The 26-year-old also attached two pictures to the post. One was a throwback to when both the Pandya brothers were young and the family was struggling hard to meet ends and another from a recent time when Krunal and Hardik have built a successful career for themselves. In both the pictures, Pandya brothers and their father are striking the same pose. It was perhaps to show how time has changed their lives but a father’s love and support has remained the same.

Meanwhile, with the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown suspending all cricket and sporting activities around the globe, the Pandya brothers have remained at home and have been spending some quality time with their family. On the cricketing front, Hardik was supposed to make his team India comeback with the South Africa ODI series in March but the series had to be suspended due to a spike in COVID-19 cases and the eventual countrywide lockdown.

