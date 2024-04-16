With less than three months left before the beginning of the T20 World Cup 2024, the Indian Men's Cricket Team selection committee has begun to finalise the 15-member squad for the tournament. Selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar had a meeting with the team's captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid regarding the same last week. The meeting mainly focused on the return of Hardik Pandya to the T20I side. IPL 2024: Kieron Pollard Defends Mumbai Indians Skipper Hardik Pandya Following Loss Against Chennai Super Kings

Hardik Pandya is currently leading the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2024 but has not been in decent form with the bat and ball. He has also been on the disappointing end with his captaincy as MI are currently placed in the eighth spot in the points table.

As per a report by Indian Express, the two-hour meeting between Ajit Agarkar, Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid weighed that Hardik Pandya needs to bowl continuously and regularly if he wants to make a comeback in the side. The management is looking for a seam bowling all-rounder in the T20 World Cup 2024 and would prefer Hardik for the role. Players such as Venkatesh Iyer and Shivam Dube can be his replacement but they have not done anything worth remembering with the ball so far.

