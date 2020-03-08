Harmanpreet Kaur Birthday Special: Some Interesting Facts About Indian Women’s Cricket Team Captain As She Turns 31

Harmanpreet Kaur (Photo Credits: File Image)

Born in 1989, Indian women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates her 31st birthday on March 08, 2020 (Sunday). Kaur, who is set to become the first cricketer ever to captain an international team in a World Cup final, is India’s most-capped T20I player and has made 113 appearances in the shortest format of the game. She is also the first-ever cricketer from India to amass 100 appearances in Twenty20 international cricket, a feat only repeated by Rohit Sharma. Since her international debut at the young age of 20, Harmanpreet has smashed and created several records in Indian cricket. On her birthday, take a look at some of the lesser-known or interesting facts about her. Harmanpreet Kaur All Set to Become First Cricketer to Captain a Team in World Cup Final on Birthday.

Kaur made her international debut as an all-rounder in 2009 against Pakistan and bowled four overs. She made her T20I debut the same year and flopped. But her development as a batsman and a leader was palpable when she captained the Indian women’s cricket team to an Asian Cup win after defending just 81 runs against Pakistan. She was also instrumental with her power hits that helped India record their highest successful T20I chase. The record came against heavyweights Australia. Her consistent performances and ability to use the long handle towards the end of an innings, saw her being signed by Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Sydney Thunder for the 2016/17 season, making her the first-ever Indian to sign a contract with a foreign T20 franchise league. Harmanpreet Kaur Backs Shafali Verma, Says 'Won’t Stop Her From Playing Big Shots'.

Harmanpreet Kaur was born to Harmandar Singh Bhullar and Satwinder Kaur on March 08, 1989, in Moga Punjab

Kaur is the first Indian Women to score a century in women's Twenty20 international cricket

She is also the first Indian to make 100 T20I appearances and is the Highest-capped Indian (113) in Twenty20 international cricket

Harmanpreet Kaur was inspired by Virender Sehwag whose flamboyance hitting coaxed Kaur into taking up cricket as a professional career

In 2016, Harmanpreet Kaur became the first Indian cricketer to be singed by an overseas Twenty20 franchise when Sydney Thunder from the Australian Big Bash League (BBL) gave her a contract

Kaur's ODI highest score of 171 not-out is the highest score for an Indian women's cricket team in World Cup history and second-highest in ODI cricket

Harmanpreet's record score of 171 against Australia is also the highest individual score in a women's World Cup knockout match

Kaur is set to become the first player to captain an international team in a World Cup final on her birthday when she leads team India out against Australia

On July 2017, Kaur smashed 171 not-out off just 115 deliveries breaking a plethora of records on her way to the milestone at the 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup. India were facing Australia in the semi-finals of the tournament and Kaur ensured not only did they win but they won it in a memorable manner. India Women face Australia again, this time in the final of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup event and Harmanpreet will be ready. Happy Birthday Captain!