Hashim Amla Birthday: Twitterati Wish the Former South African Batsman As He Turns 37

Hashim Amla (Photo Credits: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Former South African batsman Hashim Amla celebrates his 37th birthday on Tuesday (March 31, 2020) and wishes are pouring in for the legendary cricketer from all around the world. The right-handed batsman enjoyed a sensational run in all forms of cricket and his international record is simply sensational. Touted to be a Test specialist at the start of his career, Amla proved his mettle in white-ball cricket too and his numbers speak for himself. In fact, he is the fastest batsman to reach the landmark of 2000, 3000, 4000, 5000, 6000 and 7000 ODI runs. Courtesy his stellar performances, the batsman earned a lot of fans who made Twitter go berserk on his birthday. Happy Birthday Hashim Amla: A Look at Some Memorable Knocks by South African Legend.

Speaking of his international career, the talismanic batsman scored 9282 runs in 124 Test matches which consists 28 centuries. Amla has also scored 8113 runs from 181 matches, registering 27 centuries in the process. In T20Is, the veteran has 1277 runs from 44 games. Well, many batsmen around the world will dream of such a mighty record which makes Hashim Amla an undoubted legend. Meanwhile, let’s look at how his fans wished to him on his 37th birthday.

Sensational Record!!

🏏Cricket bat and ball 124 Tests, 181 ODIs, 44 T20Is ⭐ 18,672 international runs 🏏First place medal First Flag of South Africa batsman to score a Test triple ton 🎖️🏏Man running Fastest to 2000, 3000, 4000, 5000, 6000 and 7000 ODI runs. Happy Birthday Hashim Amla pic.twitter.com/xFXxua8RE4 — Jatin Chaudhary 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Jatinch61664541) March 31, 2020

Cool and Composed!!

The cool,calm, composed hashim amla...Happy birthday legend...Have a great year ahead...@amlahash @OfficialCSA — anirudh Singh (@anirudh53172745) March 31, 2020

Greetings From ICC!!

🏏 124 Tests, 181 ODIs, 44 T20Is ⭐ 18,672 international runs 🥇 First 🇿🇦 batsman to score a Test triple ton 🏃‍♂️ Fastest to 2000, 3000, 4000, 5000, 6000 and 7000 ODI runs Happy birthday to the incredible Hashim Amla 🎈 pic.twitter.com/QR0DuV8shB — ICC (@ICC) March 31, 2020

More Wishes!!

Many Happy Returns of the Day #HashimAmla iS a set batsman. If you looked at his innings you find extra shots on gully, cover drive, mid-on & mid-off. May you live long. Wishing you a very #HappyBirthdayHashimAmla!:) — I A K (@its_IAK) March 31, 2020

Happy Birthday:

Happy birthday Hashim amla pic.twitter.com/Z42jlHu1OA — Korada Santosh Kumar (@KoradaSantoshK2) March 31, 2020

Fans Wishing Luck!!

Happy Birthday Hashim Amla..one of South African legend..Wish you best of luck for the upcoming years!!@amlahash pic.twitter.com/CX58sOWdd3 — S.Anand (@Anand73298278) March 30, 2020

Amla bid adieu to international cricket after the conclusion of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and brought curtains to a glorious career. Post-retirement, the star cricketer was seen playing some T20 and First-Class game. He was also the batting mentor of Peshawar Zalmi in the 2020 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which eventually got postponed amid the coronavirus scare.