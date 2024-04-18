The 30th fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru witnessed the highest total in the shortest format overall. Let's take a look at the top five matches with the highest aggregate runs in T20 matches. List of Highest Run Chases in IPL: From Rajasthan Royals to Mumbai Indians, 5 Teams That Successfully Chased Down Huge Targets in Indian Premier League.

1. SRH vs RCB (IPL 2024)

In the 30th encounter of Indian Premier League between SunRisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, a total of 549 runs were scored. Whereas on one side Hyderabad scored 287 runs on the other hand Bengaluru side scored 262 runs.

2. SRH vs MI (IPL 2024)

The eighth encounter of the ongoing 17th edition of the Indian Premier League saw the second highjest total in the history of T20 cricket. A total of 523 runs were scored in the match out of which 277 runs were scored by Hyderabad and 246 runs were scored by the Mumbai side. List of Centuries in IPL 2024: Batsmen With Hundreds in Indian Premier League Season 17.

3. SA vs WI (2023)

The third highest total in the history of T20 cricket was registered last year at Centurian where South Africa and West Indies locked horns against each other. Both teams were managed to score a total of 517 runs in that match out of which Proteas scored 259 runs and the Carribeans scored 258 runs.

4. MS vs QG (PSL 2023)

The 2023 edition of the Pakistan Super League between Multan Sultan and Quetta Gladiaters witnessed the fourth highest total in the shortest format of the game overall. A total of 515 runs were scored in the match out of which Multan Sultan scored 262 runs on the other hand Quetta Gladiaters scored 253 runs.

5. SUR vs MID (Vitality Blast T20 2023)

Surrey and Middlex played a brilliant match in the 2023 edition of England's T20 Vitality Blast. A total of 506 runs were scored in the match which was played at South Group at London.