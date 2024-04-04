The Indian Premier League 2024 has been an absolute feast for the batsman till now. The batters have been hitting sixes with ease and over 5000 runs have been scored so far in the 17th edition of the cash-rich league. The likes of Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill, who won the orange cap in the previous edition of the tournament currently tops the list of the highest individual scores. Gill played a splendid 89* run knock against Punjab Kings and smashed his first half-century of the competition. On Which TV Channel IPL 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League Season 17 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

On the other hand, apart from Shubman Gill, the top five feature the likes of great batsmen such as RCB's Virat Kohli and Rajasthan Royals' skipper Sanju Samson. His teammate Riyan Parag also marks a place in the list followed by Kolkata Knight Riders' all-rounder Sunil Narine. IPL 2024 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 17

List of Top Five Highest Individual Scores in IPL 2024

Batsman Highest Score Team Opponent Shubman Gill 89* GT PBKS Sunil Narine 85 KKR DC Riyan Parag 84* RR DC Virat Kohli 83* RCB KKR Sanju Samson 82* RR LSG

'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle has the record of the highest individual score in the history of the Indian Premier League. Gayle smashed 175* runs against Pune Warriors India in the 2013 edition of the tournament and helped RCB post 263/5 in 20 overs. It was the highest team total until the SRH vs MI IPL 2024 match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2024 09:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).