The Indian Premier League has taken T20 cricket to new heights wherein new records are being made and broken every day. In the present edition of the tournament, loads of records have been broken, including the 11-year-old record of the highest team total. SunRisers Hyderabad scored 277/3 against Mumbai Indians. SRH broke RCB's record of 263/5 which they set up in 2013 against Pune Warriors. However, Kolkata Knight Riders were very close from breaking SRH's record in the same edition as they managed to score 272/7 against Delhi Capitals. This was the second time that RCB's record was broken in IPL 2024. On Which TV Channel IPL 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League Season 17 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

T20 cricket is majorly known for its fast-flowing style wherein the fans majorly like to see long sixes. While Chris Gayle is one of those batsmen who has hit one of the most famous bowlers of the world to long sixes in almost, Virat Kohli holds the record for most runs in a single edition of the tournament. Orange Cap in IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Consolidates Top Spot With Season’s First Century, Sanju Samson Moves to Third in List of Highest Run-Scorers

List of Top Five Highest Team Totals in IPL 2024

Team Opponent Score SRH MI 277/3 KKR DC 272/7 MI SRH 246/5 MI DC 234/5 KKR SRH 208/7

Looking at the red-hot form of batsmen such as Virat Kohli, Heinrich Klaasen, Jos Buttler, Andre Russell and many more, any record in the Indian Premier League 2024 is not safe and can be broken on any day.

