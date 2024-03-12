India recently won the five-test match series with a dominant margin of 4-1. Even after losing the first Test match at Hyderabad, India were relentless as they came back strongly in Vizag and continued the momentum in Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamshala. One of the biggest positives for India has been how youngsters have come up through the ranks and performed under pressure taking the team out of danger into a position of advantage multiple times. One of them was Shubman Gill, who scored 452 runs in the five Test matches with an average of 56.50 overall. Despite a poor start to the tour, he hit back at the England attack which included the experienced James Anderson and scored runs including two centuries. 'How Many Have You Scored?' Shubman Gill, Jonny Bairstow Engage in Intense Verbal Exchange During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024, Video Goes Viral.

In the fifth Test at Dharamshala, Shubman Gill got caught in an altercation with English veteran James Anderson. Gill scored a century in that innings and hit Anderson for multiple boundaries which seemed to have triggered the response from the quick. After the series at the BBC's tailender's podcast, Anderson revealed his conversation with Gill in that innings. He said Gill, 'Do you get any runs outside India?' to which Gill replied 'It's time to retire'. Anderson further revealed in the podcast, 'Then two balls later, I got him out'. ‘I Don’t Think Will Ever Be Broken…’, ECB Chairman Richard Thompson Gives a Special Presentation Following James Anderson’s 700th Test Wicket (Watch Video).

Shubman Gill was dismissed after scoring 110 runs by James Anderson in that innings in Dharamshala. It was the same Test where Anderson completed the historic mark of taking 700 Test wickets. Anderson reached the landmark of 700 Test wickets by dismissing Kuldeep Yadav on day three of the fifth and final Test against India at Dharamshala, becoming the first fast-bowler to do so. He is now third on the all-time list of wicket-takers in Tests behind Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2024 11:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).