Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 23 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The CSK vs SRH clash will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 28, 2021 (Wednesday). Both sides have had very contrasting seasons so far and are on the opposite ends of the points table. Meanwhile, fans searching for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live streaming details can scroll down below. CSK vs SRH Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know.

This will be the first IPL 2021 game in Delhi and both sides will be aiming for a winning start at the new venue. Chennai Super Kings are the in-form team of the two and will be looking to extend their winning run to five games and move back to the top of the team standings. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have suffered a number of close defeats will hope that a change in scenery will see them win those tight encounters. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

IPL 2021 Live Score

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Time and Schedule in India

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday (April 28, 2021). The game is scheduled for a 07:30 pm start.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (CSK vs SRH match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League 2021 in India. So fans can live telecast the CSK vs SRH match live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels.

