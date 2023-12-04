Delhi Bulls vs New York Strikers match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, on Monday, December 4. The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). New York Strikers have won the last couple of matches and will be looking to maintain the form as they head on for a clash against Delhi Bulls. The match will not be telecast live on Sports18 HD/SD due to other commitments. The live streaming of the Delhi Bulls vs New York Strikers Abu Dhabi T10 2023 match will be available on the Sports18 Network OTT platform, JioCinema via the app and website. When is WPL Auction? Know Date and Venue of Women's Premier League 2024 Players Bidding Event

Delhi Bulls vs New York Strikers, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

