Mumbai Indians will play Rajasthan Royals in match 20 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Mumbai Indians started their IPL 13 journey with a defeat to Chennai Super Kings in their very first match. But have since fought back with three wins from five games. Their only other loss have been a super over defeat to RCB. Mumbai Indians are on a two-match winning streak. In contrast, Rajasthan Royals started with successive wins over CSK and Kings XI Punjab but have lost both of their previous two games with their batting order looking unravelled. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for how to watch the MI vs RR IPL 2020 match should scroll down for all details, including free live telecast and live streaming online on Hotstar. Rajasthan Royals Opening Batsmen Jos Buttler Looks All Geared Up Ahead of MI vs RR, Dream11 IPL 2020 (Watch Video).

Rajasthan Royals looks to have hit several problems at once with their batting order exposed if the top three doesn’t fire and their bowling attack – batting Jofra Archer – is one of the weakest in the tournament. Steve Smith-led side are, however, set to welcome a returning Ben Stokes into the starting XI and will hope he can shake things up for them. MI vs RR IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

MI vs RR match in IPL 2020 will be held on October 6 (Tuesday). The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and it has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the MI vs SRH match on Star Sports channels. To watch the IPL 2020 clash with Hindi commentary tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels while Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will be live telecasting the match with English commentary. Fans can also follow live action of Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match online with Disney+ Hotstar live streaming the game for its online fans.

