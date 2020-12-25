New Zealand and Pakistan lock horns in the two-match Test series. The first Test begins from December 26 onwards at Mount Maunganui. Earlier, the two teams fought it out in the three-match T20Is, which New Zealand won by 2-1. Meanwhile, fans searching for how to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test 2020 live streaming can scroll down below to get more details. NZ vs Pak Test Series 2020-21: Mohammad Rizwan Says 'Can't Express My Happiness at Being Named Captain for 1st Test'.

Pakistan will continue to be without their star batsman and captain Babar Azam. In his absence, wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan will lead the visitors. Pakistan will be without Shadab Khan as well and thus Zafar Gohar was drafted in the side. New Zealand, on the other hand, have their main players available.

On Which Channel Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test 2020 Live Telecast is Available?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand in India hence, NZ vs PAK 1st Test 2020 will not be telecasted live on any channels. Meanwhile, fans in Pakistan can watch the game live on PTV Sports and Spark Sports will telecast the game in New Zealand.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test 2020 Live Streaming Online on FanCode

Despite no official broadcaster of the tour, fans in India can catch the live streaming of NZ vs PAK 1st Test 2020 on the FanCode app or website. Fans need to purchase their FanCode pass by paying a fee of Rs 19 to watch the live streaming of this game and fans have an option of subscribing for the entire tour as well.

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Daryl Mitchell, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner.

Pakistan Squad: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Imran Butt, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sohail Khan, Zafar Gohar, Naseem Shah.

