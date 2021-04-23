Defending champions Mumbai Indians will look to get back to winning ways when they play a struggling Punjab Kings in their next match of IPL 2021. Mumbai Indians were beaten by Delhi Capitals in their previous match ending their run of two consecutive victories. Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians (PBKS vs MI) match in IPL 2021 will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 23 (Friday). Punjab Kings are in the penultimate position in the points table with just one win in four games. Meanwhile, fans in India looking for how to watch the PBKS vs MI match in IPL 2021 should scroll down for relevant information. PBKS vs MI Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 17.

KL Rahul-captained Punjab Kings started their IPL 2021 campaign with a confidence-boosting four-run win over Rajasthan Royals but have since suffered three consecutive defeats and have dropped to the bottom half of the points table. In contrast, Mumbai Indians started with a defeat to RCB in their season opener but bounced back with back-to-back wins over Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders before Delhi Capitals put that run to bed. PBKS vs MI IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Time and Schedule in India

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2021 will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 23 (Friday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians (PBKS vs MI) match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League 2021 in India. So fans can live telecast the PBKS vs MI match live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels.

