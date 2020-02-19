How to Watch PSL 2020 Live Streaming Online in India and Bangladesh: Get Pakistan Super League T20 Free Live Telecast As per IST

Official PSL logo (@thePSLt20/Twitter)

The Pakistan Super League 2020 (PSL 2020) is around the corner! The fifth season of PSL T20 also knowns as PSL V begins from February 2020. As per the PSL 2020 schedule, the first match will be held between defending champions Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United. The match will follow the PSL 2020 opening ceremony in Karachi. Meanwhile, cricket fans in India and Bangladesh looking to watch PSL 2020 online and on TV can check below for all the information related to live streaming and free telecast of Pakistan Super League season five. PSL 2020 Official Anthem Released: 'Tayyar Hain' Song Features Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Other Cricketers Ahead of Pakistan Super League Season 5 (Watch Video).

A total of six teams will be in action in the PSL T20 2020. For the first time, all the matches of PSL will be held in Pakistan only. During past seasons, United Arab Emirates (UAE) hosted the majority of the matches. Players from all major cricketing nations, excluding India, will take part in the Pakistan Super League.

PSL 2020 Schedule: When to Watch Pakistan Super League As per IST

The PSL begins from February 20 and will end with a final on March 22. As per the Indian Standard Time (IST), the day matches will begin at 02:30 PM and night matches at 07:30 IST. For complete PSL 2020 schedule, click here.

How to Watch PSL 2020 Live Streaming in India

Good news for fans in India is that PSL 2020 will be available both online and on TV in India. For live streaming of PSL 2020 in India, fans will have to log onto cricketgateway.com. Users will have to pay a nominal fee of 100 INR to get the full season pass. Apart from PSL 2020 live actions, fans in India can get match highlights and other video on demand features on the platform.

How to Watch PSL 2020 Live Telecast in India for Free

If you want to watch PSL 2020 live telecast in India, then DSport is the TV channel having broadcast rights of the league in this part of the world. The sports channel is owned by Discovery India Network and is available across leading DTH and cable TV providers.

How to Watch PSL 2020 Live Streaming and Free Telecast in Bangladesh

For fans in Bangladesh, PSL 2020 will be available both online and on TV as well. For PSL 2020 live streaming, fans in Bangladesh can access rabbitholebd.com. The PSL 2020 live streaming will be possible available on rabbitholebd’s YouTube channel as well. For free TV telecast, fans in Bangladesh can tune into Gazi TV also known as GTV.

Fans around the world can watch live streaming of PSL 2020 on cricketgateway.com as well. In the Caribbean, Flow Sports has broadcast rights. In Canada, Willow TV will provide live action of PSL 2020. beIN has the broadcast rights in Australia and in some parts of Asia. Sky will provide the live action of 2020 PSL in New Zealand. In Qatar, fans can watch PSL 2020 live streaming on Vodafone.