The match 10 of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will see Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) crossing swords with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday (April 18). History has witnessed many exciting clashes between these two teams, and hence, fans should set their eyes on the clock. Also, this will be the first afternoon game this season and tackling the Chennai heat would be a different challenge altogether. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, live telecast and other details of the RCB vs KKR match, please scroll down to get all the necessary and relevant details. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Virat Kohli’s men have been on a roll this season, winning their first two games and leading the team standings. While their batting line-up has been scary for years, their bowlers have also come to the party this season. From Harshal Patel to million-dollar baby Glenn Maxwell, many players shone in the first two games and RCB would back themselves to register their third win on the trot.

On the other hand, KKR are occupying sixth place with one win and a loss in two outings. They would have been absolutely gutted after their shocking defeat against Mumbai Indians, and this game would be a test of character for them. The likes of Nitish Rana, Andre Russell and Rahul Tripathi have impressed this season and would like to shine against RCB as well. Now, let’s look at the streaming and other information. RCB vs KKR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 10.

IPL 2021 Live Scorecard

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Time and Schedule in India

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2021 will be played at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 18, 2021 (Sunday). The game is scheduled for a 03:30 pm start.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders (RCB vs KKR) match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League 2021 in India. So fans can live telecast the SRH vs KKR match live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels.

The match will also be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali languages on various Star Sports channels. Fans searching for how to watch the RCB vs KKR game live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2021 02:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).