Sunrisers Hyderabad will play Royal Challengers Bangalore in the third match of Indian Premier League 2020. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in IPL 2020 will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in UAE. Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians in the first game while Delhi Capitals defeated Kings XI Punjab in a super over in the second match. Both games in IPL 2020 have been thrillers and fans are already excited to watch the third match. Meanwhile, those searching for how to watch and where to watch the SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 match should scroll down for all information, including the live telecast, online live streaming, live score updates and all other match details. SRH vs RCB Preview: 6 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 3.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad are playing their first match in IPL 2020 and both sides will be eager to start off with a win. RCB and SRH have faced each other 14 times in the IPL and RCB lead the head-to-head records with seven wins. SRH have won seven matches. Sunrisers beat Bangalore in the 2016 IPL final to win the title. Sunrisers Hyderabad Fans Storm Twitter Ahead of SRH vs RCB Match in Dream11 IPL 2020, Trend #OrangeArmy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

SRH vs RCB match will take place on September 21, 2020 (Monday) at the Dubai International stadium. The game will the third match of IPL 2020 and it has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) with toss set to be held at 07:00 pm.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Premier League 13 in India. Fans can live telecast the SRH vs RCB match on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports HD with English commentary. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD will be providing live-action in Hindi commentary. Fans can also follow the match on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the SRH vs RCB match online for its fans in India.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are still chasing their maiden IPL title while Sunrisers Hyderabad won the trophy after beating RCB in 2016. RCB are led by Virat Kohli while David Warner returns as a captain for Sunrisers Hyderabad after playing under Kane Williamson last season.

