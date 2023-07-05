Jonny Bairstow’s controversial dismissal on the final day of the second game of the Ashes 2023 has created a lot of buzz in the world cricket and reignited the spirit of the game debate. The incident has polarized the cricket fraternity and both current and former cricketers have voiced their opinion on this matter. Even cricket fans have taken to social media and shared their views. While there are many who have been against Australia's ploy, there are some who have openly backed Pat Cummins & Co. Bizarre! Jonny Bairstow Controversially Run Out By Alex Carey As England Batsman Casually Walks Out Of Crease After Facing Delivery During Day 5 of Ashes 2023 2nd Test (Watch Video)

A renowned Indian journalist Rajdeep Sardesai has taken to Twitter to question Australia’s tactics and called their act of dismissing Bairstow against the spirit of the game. Also, he opposed the stance of Ravichandran Ashwin, who termed Alex Carey as fair play. Moreover, Rajdeep questioned the spin bowling maestro if he will be happy to be dismissed in a similar manner.

Rajdeep Sardesai's Tweet

Have watched Johnny Bairstow ‘stumping’ from diff angles. Just think that Australians played fast and loose with rules. It is clear 1) Bairstow wasn’t attempting a run 2) he marks his guard in crease and then moves forward to meet the non striker as is normal practise at end of… — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) July 3, 2023

Ashwin, who is one of the biggest advocates of run-out at the non-striker’s end, applauded the game smarts of Australian wicket-keeper Alex Carey and stated not to term the act as against the spirit of the game. Talking about Sardesai’s question, the Indian veteran dismissed the 'Spirit of Cricket' debate and stated that he would be disappointed with himself for getting out in that way. Ashes 2023: UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Agrees With Ben Stokes' Views on Australia's 'Spirit of Cricket' After Jonny Bairstow's Controversial Dismissal

Ravichandran Ashwin's response

I would be disappointed, very disappointed, in fact gutted with myself for getting out like that🙏 https://t.co/aB8EjoKoiS — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) July 4, 2023

The Ashes 2023 has lived up to his hype thus far. Though the iconic series has had its fair share of controversial moments, one cannot deny the fact that fans have witnessed some breathtaking action on the cricket field. Currently, Australia stand 2-0 up in the five-match Test series and are favourites to win the Ashes.

