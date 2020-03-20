Ian Bell Tweaks #ToiletRollChallenge Rules, Hits Exquisite Cover Drive off Full Toss (Watch Video)

Ian Bell Takes #ToiletRollChallenge (Photo Credits: Twitter/@Ian_Bell)

Former England cricketer Ian Bell joined the #ToiletRollChalenge and showed how it’s done with the bat. The 286-capped former English international is perhaps one of the first cricketers to try out the #ToiletRollChalenge, in which traditionally the player takes 10 touches before shooting the toilet roll. While the challenge was mostly performed by footballers, ranging from Marcus Rashford to Lionel Messi, Bell tweaked the rules and made it more of one-touch #ToiletRollChalenge. The 37-year-old posted a video on his Twitter handle in which he can be sending the toilet roll on a ride with a glorious cover drive. Shane Warne's Seven Zero Eight Gin Company to Make Hand Sanitisers Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

In the video, Bell can be seen hitting a full toss, from his son, for an exquisite cover drive. The former England batsman than holds his pose in his trademark style before hitting the ground to suggest he is checking the pitch. “Combining the #ToiletRollChallenge with my at-home training schedule,” Bell captioned his video. The cricketer was assisted by his children in completing the challenge and he later thanked them for participating.

Ian Bell Joins the #ToiletRollChallenge

Combining the #ToiletRollChallenge with my at-home training schedule. Thanks to the stand-in bowling and fielding team for assisting with my batting practice. Pleased the full toss got the treatment it deserved though. pic.twitter.com/KdfciHyuv2 — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) March 19, 2020

“Thanks to the stand-in bowling and fielding team for assisting with my batting practice,” said Bell before cheekily mentioning “Pleased the full toss got the treatment it deserved though.” Lord’s Cricket Ground even commented on the cricketer’s video “Straight out of the MCC Manual” to describe the perfectness of the cover drive.

Lord's Cricket Ground Loves the Shot

Straight out of the MCC Manual 👏 — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) March 19, 2020

With the number of coronavirus diagnosed patients gradually increasing in the UK, the government has suspended all sporting events and have asked everyone to not step out of their house and be in quarantine.