India last won the T20 World Cup in 2007 when a young, fearless team excelled in all three departments clinching the inaugural edition of the T20 format. The Men in Blue have not been able to repeat the feat since then. Indian bowlers will need to shine in Australia to help the team win. The team has the necessary arsenal in spite of Bumrah being ruled out. Let's take a look at the bowlers who have the tricks of the trade to help India clinch the title. Who Is the Highest Run-Scorer in T20 World Cup History From India? From Rohit Sharma to MS Dhoni, List of Top 5 Indian Run Scorers.

1. Hardik Pandya

The Indian all-rounder is a crucial cog in the wheel for the Indian team as he plugs in as the much-needed bowling option and is instrumental for the bowling department as he can bowl with the new ball and in the middle overs. Pandya likes to bowl the hard length, cramping batsmen up with pace which could prove the ideal strategy for the Australian pitches.

2. Axar Patel

Axar was roped in as a replacement for India's premiere all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and has been performing exceptionally with the ball. He has shown the ability to bowl the tricky overs of the powerplay and a knack for picking up key wickets. His ability to bowl wicket to wicket helped him bag eight wickets and the Man of the Series in the T20 series against Australia. He is not easy to score and could be the dark horse for the team in the T20 World Cup.

3. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The experienced campaigner re-invented himself by adding a couple of knots to his pace and finding his swing back after underperforming for a while. He has made a strong comeback and will lead the Indian pace attack in Australia. His death bowling received flak after he took some beating in the Asia Cup but will be key for India with the new ball in the World Cup with his ability to make the ball talk during the initial overs.

4. Arshdeep Singh

The pacer has grown in stature since his debut for the team and has shouldered the death overs responsibility in the absence of senior pros. Rohit Sharma will bank upon his accurate yorkers in the T20 World Cup in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Arshdeep also has the ability to move the ball both ways creating trouble for the batters. His performance will be crucial if the team wants to get their hands on the trophy.

5. Harshal Patel

Harshal literally smacked down the national side's door with consistent performances in the IPL making his way into the Indian team. An injury forced the pacer to take a sabbatical and has not been in great form ever since his return. However, his well-disguised slower ones are difficult to get by and will be key for the Indian team in the death overs, especially after Bumrah was ruled out.