ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Full Schedule: The much-awaited ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is set to commence from June 01, 2024 with the opening match between USA and Canada at Florida. The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be jointly hosted by West Indies and USA and this time twenty teams across the globe will compete for the ultimate title. Team India will commence their campaign against Ireland on June 05. India will clash with their arch-rivals Pakistan on June 09 at the iconic city of New York in USA and the match has a start time of 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The semifinals will be played in Guyana and Trinidad on June 26 and June 27 respectively. The final will be played on June 29 in Barbados. India’s Road to ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Winds Through Generational Shift, New Challenges.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Groups

Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, USA

Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman

Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea

Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Full Schedule

Sat, 1 June 2024 - USA v CANADA, Dallas

Sun, 2 June 2024 - WEST INDIES v PAPUA NEW GUINEA, Guyana

Sun, 2 June 2024 - NAMIBIA v OMAN, Barbados

Mon, 3 June 2024 - SL v SOUTH AFRICA, New York

Mon, 3 June 2024 - AFGHANISTAN v UGANDA, Guyana

Tue, 4 June 2024 - ENGLAND v SCOTLAND, Barbados

Tue, 4 June 2024 - NETHERLANDS v NEPAL, Dallas

Wed, 5 June 2024 - INDIA v IRELAND, New York

Wed, 5 June 2024 - PAPUA NEW GUINEA v UGANDA, Guyana

Wed, 5 June 2024 - AUSTRALIA v OMAN, Barbados

Thur, 6 June 2024 - USA v PAKISTAN, Dallas

Thur, 6 June 2024 - NAMIBIA v SCOTLAND, Barbados

Fri, 7 June 2024 - CANADA v IRELAND, New York

Fri, 7 June 2024 - NEW ZEALAND v AFGHANISTAN, Guyana

Fri, 7 June 2024 - SRI LANKA v BANGLADESH, Dallas

Sat, 8 June 2024 - NETHERLANDS v SOUTH AFRICA, New York

Sat, 8 June 2024 - AUSTRALIA v ENGLAND, Barbados

Sat, 8 June 2024 - WEST INDIES v UGANDA, Guyana

Sun, 9 June 2024 - INDIA v PAKISTAN, New York

Sun, 9 June 2024 - OMAN v SCOTLAND, Antigua

Mon, 10 June 2024 - SOUTH AFRICA v BANGLADESH, New York

Tue, 11 June 2024 - PAKISTAN v CANADA, New York

Tue, 11 June 2024 - SRI LANKA v NEPAL, Florida

Tue, 11 June 2024 - AUSTRALIA v NAMIBIA, Antigua

Wed, 12 June 2024 - USA v INDIA, New York

Wed, 12 June 2024 - WEST INDIES v NEW ZEALAND, Trinidad

Thur, 13 June 2024 - ENGLAND v OMAN, Antigua

Thur, 13 June 2024 - BANGLADESH v NETHERLANDS, St. Vincent

Thur, 13 June 2024 - AFGHANISTAN v PAPUA NEW GUINEA, Trinidad

Fri, 14 June 2024 - USA v IRELAND, Florida

Fri, 14 June 2024 - SOUTH AFRICA v NEPAL, St. Vincent

Fri, 14 June 2024 - NEW ZEALAND v UGANDA, Trinidad

Sat, 15 June 2024 - INDIA v CANADA, Florida

Sat, 15 June 2024 - NAMIBIA v ENGLAND, Antigua

Sat, 15 June 2024 - AUSTRALIA v SCOTLAND, St. Lucia

Sun, 16 June 2024 - PAKISTAN v IRELAND, Florida

Sun, 16 June 2024 - BANGLADESH v NEPAL, St. Vincent

Sun, 16 June 2024 - SRI LANKA v NETHERLANDS, St. Lucia

Mon, 17 June 2024 - NEW ZEALAND v PAPUA NEW GUINEA, Trinidad

Mon, 17 June 2024 - WEST INDIES v AFGHANISTAN, St. Lucia

Wed, 19 June 2024 - A2 v D1, Antigua

Wed, 19 June 2024 - B1 v C2, St. Lucia

Thur, 20 June 2024 - C1 v A1, Barbados

Thur, 20 June 2024 - B2 v D2, Antigua

Fri, 21 June 2024 - B1 v D1, St. Lucia

Fri, 21 June 2024 - A2 v C2, Barbados

Sat, 22 June 2024 - A1 v D2, Antigua

Sat, 22 June 2024 - C1 v B2, St. Vincent

Sun, 23 June 2024 - A2 v B1, Barbados

Sun, 23 June 2024 - C2 v D1, Antigua

Mon, 24 June 2024 - B2 v A1, St. Lucia

Mon, 24 June 2024 - C1 v D2, St. Vincent

Wed, 26 June 2024 - Semi 1, Guyana

Thur, 27 June 2024 - Semi 2, Trinidad

Sat, 29 June 2024 - Final, Barbados

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule

IND vs PAK Schedule in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 (Photo Credits: Star Sports)

ICC has already confirmed the seven venues in the Caribbean that will host the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 from June 1. Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Guyana, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad & Tobago, will host games along with three venues in the USA – Dallas, Miami and New York. This is the first time the T20 World Cup will be played in the USA with seven countries in the Caribbean co-hosting the multi-nation tournament. The ICC awarded the hosting of the event to the West Indies and the USA in November 2021 and the venues were selected following extensive evaluation of several options.

ICC has also changed the format of the ICC T20 World Cup in this edition making the game more globalised by increasing the count of participating teams to 20, divided across four groups with five team in each group. Two of the top teams from each group will qualify for the Super Eight stage where they will be divided in two groups of four and the two top teams from those groups will play in the semifinal. This has provided more teams to compete neck to neck with the top teams of the World in challenged for the coveted title. India, Pakistan in Same Group for ICC T20 World Cup 2024; IND vs PAK Face-Off on June 9 in New York: Report.

England are the defending champions of the T20 World Cup, having won the title in the last edition in 2022 at the MCG beating Pakistan in the final. They were led by Jos Buttler in their campaign, who will eye to defend the title after a lackluster performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Although England is set to face a tougher challenge with a new format and more teams challenging them for the title.

