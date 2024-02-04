The Super Six stage of the ICC U19 World Cup is done and dusted and we have our four semifinalists--India, Pakistan, South Africa and Australia. After some exciting contests and memorable performances, youngsters from all four of these countries would look to go out there and give their best effort and book their spots in the final. Reigning champions India finished as Group 1 toppers after not winning all their games but doing so with a pretty healthy Net Run Rate (NRR) and archrivals Pakistan sealed a spot courtesy of a thrilling victory over Bangladesh. England’s Hamza Shaikh Controversially Given Out ‘Obstructing the Field’ After He Hands Ball to Wicketkeeper During ICC U19 World Cup 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, in Group 2, Australia finished in first place with three wins from four matches. The other game finished in a no-result and hence, the Hugh Weibgen-led side have seven points, one ahead of hosts South Africa, who are second in the group with six points from four matches. The battle lines now are drawn and it would be interesting to see which two out of the four teams enter the final and have a shot at competing for the top prize on offer. ‘Hopefully I’m Better Than You’ South Africa U19 Pacer Kwena Maphaka Has a Message for Jasprit Bumrah After His Fiery Five-Wicket Haul in ICC U19 World Cup 2024 (Watch Video).

ICC U19 World Cup 2024 Semifinals Schedule

Date Match Venue Time February 6, 2024 India U19 vs South Africa U19 Willowmoore Park, Benoni 1:30 PM February 8, 2024 Pakistan U19 vs Australia U19 Willowmoore Park, Benoni 1:30 PM

With the semifinal line-ups already set, fans, especially those in the subcontinent might hope to see an India vs Pakistan contest in the final of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 tournament. Both teams, much like Australia and South Africa, have some fascinating players in their ranks and hence, both the semifinals are mouth-watering clashes which fans would look forward to.

