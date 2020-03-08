ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Final: ICC, Katy Perry Urge India and Australia to Be ‘Brave, Fierce & Make Crowd Roar’ in Inspiring Video Ahead of Summit Clash

ICC Shares Inspiring Video Asking India and Australia to Be Brave & Fierce in T20I World Cup Final (Photo Credits: Twitter/@ICC)

As India and Australia prepare to face each other in a blockbuster 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final, ICC shared an inspiring video urging the players to be brave and fierce to earn the golden urn of women’s cricket – the World Cup. Australia, the defending champions and the most the successful team of the tournament with four titles, will be making their sixth appearance in the final while India are playing their maiden final and also chasing their maiden T20I World Cup title. “Be Brave, be fierce,” said the video from the apex cricket body with pop-star Katy Perry urging players to get the crowd roaring with their performance at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Final: Ahead of India vs Australia, Here’s How Women in Blue Made It to the Summit Clash.

“Be fierce. Be brave. There will be fireworks,” said the caption of the video in which Katy Perry can be heard giving the fans a brief preview of what the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final is going to bring. “Let’s make the crowd roar,” says the pop icon, who will perform two songs at a ceremony in the stadium prior to the IND vs AUS World Cup final. PM Narendra Modi Wishes Indian Team Ahead of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Final Clash Against Australia.

India, Australia Be Brave, Be Fierce

Perry has been very involved in the build-up to the final ever since landing in Melbourne ahead of the final. She was presented with a team jersey by Australia’s star all-rounder Ellyse Perry while the pop-star also met the Indian team during one of its practise sessions.

Meanwhile, India, who topped Group A in the league stages of the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup that also included Australia, will be buzzing with confidence having already beaten Australia by 17 runs in their opening match of the tournament. India’s spinning duo of Radha and Poonam Yadav have been in terrific form and are part of the top five wicket-takers in the tournament while Australia are missing all-rounder Perry to a hamstring injury. The champions and home team, will, however, have the crowd support.