The International Cricket Council (ICC) brought joy to millions of cricket fans all across the globe as they officially announced the schedule for the upcoming World Cup 2023. Slated to be held for the very first time exclusively in India, the marquee competition would feature 10 teams take on each other with the all-important title on the line. England are the reigning champions of the World Cup, but they would face some intense competition, with the likes of Australia, India, Pakistan and also New Zealand being potential favourites. The competition would witness a total of 48 matches being played across 10 venues in the country. Hosts India would play their league stage games in nine different venues. Meanwhile, those looking to download ICC World Cup 2023 full schedule in PDF format, can click here. ICC World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan, England vs New Zealand and Other Key Matches of CWC Tournament After Schedule Announcement.
The tournament will kickstart with a repeat of the 2019 World Cup between England and New Zealand and the Black Caps on October 5 would still have fresh memories from the heartbreak they experienced that day. India open their campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai and after facing Afghanistan in Delhi on October 11, the Men in Blue are set for a clash of gigantic proportions against archrivals Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The tournament opener and the final will be played at this venue, with the semifinals slated to be contested at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium and the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Get Ready for an Unforgettable Tournament: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah After ICC Announces Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule.
ICC World Cup 2023 Full Schedule
|Date
|Matches
|Venue
|Time (in IST)
|5 October
|England vs New Zealand
|Ahmedabad
|2:00 P.M
|6 October
|Pakistan vs Qualifier 1
|Hyderabad
|2:00 P.M
|7 October
|Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
|Dharamsala
|10:30 A.M
|7 October
|South Africa vs Qualifier 2
|Delhi
|2:00 P.M
|8 October
|India vs Australia
|Chennai
|2:00 P.M
|9 October
|New Zealand vs Qualifier 1
|Hyderabad
|2:00 P.M
|10 October
|England vs Bangladesh
|Dharamsala
|2:00 P.M
|11 October
|India vs Afghanistan
|Delhi
|2:00 P.M
|12 October
|Pakistan vs Qualifier 2
|Hyderabad
|2:00 P.M
|13 October
|Australia vs South Africa
|Lucknow
|2:00 P.M
|14 October
|New Zealand vs Bangladesh
|Chennai
|10:30 A.M
|14 October
|England vs Afghanistan
|Delhi
|2:00 P.M
|15 October
|India vs Pakistan
|Ahmedabad
|2:00 P.M
|16 October
|Australia vs Qualifier 2
|Lucknow
|2:00 P.M
|17 October
|South Africa vs Qualifier 1
|Dharamsala
|2:00 P.M
|18 October
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|Chennai
|2:00 P.M
|19 October
|India vs Bangladesh
|Pune
|2:00 P.M
|20 October
|Australia vs Pakistan
|Bengaluru
|2:00 P.M
|21 October
|Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 2
|Lucknow
|10:30 A.M
|21 October
|England vs South Africa
|Mumbai
|2:00 P.M
|22 October
|India vs New Zealand
|Dharamsala
|2:00 P.M
|23 October
|Pakistan vs Afghanistan
|Chennai
|2:00 P.M
|24 October
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|Mumbai
|2:00 P.M
|25 October
|Australia vs Qualifier 1
|Delhi
|2:00 P.M
|26 October
|England vs Qualifier 2
|Bengaluru
|2:00 P.M
|27 October
|Pakistan vs South Africa
|Chennai
|2:00 P.M
|28 October
|Australia vs New Zealand
|Dharamsala
|10:30 A.M
|28 October
|Qualifier 1 vs Bangladesh
|Kolkata
|2:00 P.M
|29 October
|India vs England
|Lucknow
|2:00 P.M
|30 October
|Afghanistan vs Qualifier 2
|Pune
|2:00 P.M
|31 October
|Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|Kolkata
|2:00 P.M
|1 November
|New Zealand vs South Africa
|Pune
|2:00 P.M
|2 November
|India vs Qualifier 2
|Mumbai
|2:00 P.M
|3 November
|Qualifier 1 vs Afghanistan
|Lucknow
|2:00 P.M
|4 November
|New Zealand vs Pakistan
|Bengaluru
|10:30 A.M
|4 November
|England vs Australia
|Ahmedabad
|2:00 P.M
|5 November
|India vs South Africa
|Kolkata
|2:00 P.M
|6 November
|Bangladesh vs Qualifier 2
|Delhi
|2:00 P.M
|7 November
|Australia vs Afghanistan
|Mumbai
|2:00 P.M
|8 November
|England vs Qualifier 1
|Pune
|2:00 P.M
|9 November
|New Zealand vs Qualifier 2
|Bengaluru
|2:00 P.M
|10 November
|South Africa vs Afghanistan
|Ahmedabad
|2:00 P.M
|11 November
|India vs Qualifier 1
|Bengaluru
|2:00 P.M
|12 November
|Australia vs Bangladesh
|Pune
|10:30 A.M
|12 November
|England vs Pakistan
|Kolkata
|2:00 P.M
|15 November
|Semi Final 1
|Mumbai
|2:00 P.M
|16 November
|Semi Final 2
|Kolkata
|2:00 P.M
|19 November
|Final
|Ahmedabad
|2:00 P.M
India would hope to end their ICC trophy drought come October 2023. The Men in Blue last won an ICC trophy way back in 2013 when they clinched the Champions Trophy. Since then they have come close on several occasions but have been unable to get over the line. India’s hopes of a third World Cup title was dashed by New Zealand in the semifinal of the 2019 edition and the Men in Blue would look for redemption when they take on the Kiwis on October 22.
