The International Cricket Council (ICC) brought joy to millions of cricket fans all across the globe as they officially announced the schedule for the upcoming World Cup 2023. Slated to be held for the very first time exclusively in India, the marquee competition would feature 10 teams take on each other with the all-important title on the line. England are the reigning champions of the World Cup, but they would face some intense competition, with the likes of Australia, India, Pakistan and also New Zealand being potential favourites. The competition would witness a total of 48 matches being played across 10 venues in the country. Hosts India would play their league stage games in nine different venues. Meanwhile, those looking to download ICC World Cup 2023 full schedule in PDF format, can click here. ICC World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan, England vs New Zealand and Other Key Matches of CWC Tournament After Schedule Announcement.

The tournament will kickstart with a repeat of the 2019 World Cup between England and New Zealand and the Black Caps on October 5 would still have fresh memories from the heartbreak they experienced that day. India open their campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai and after facing Afghanistan in Delhi on October 11, the Men in Blue are set for a clash of gigantic proportions against archrivals Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The tournament opener and the final will be played at this venue, with the semifinals slated to be contested at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium and the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Get Ready for an Unforgettable Tournament: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah After ICC Announces Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule.

ICC World Cup 2023 Full Schedule

Date Matches Venue Time (in IST) 5 October England vs New Zealand Ahmedabad 2:00 P.M 6 October Pakistan vs Qualifier 1 Hyderabad 2:00 P.M 7 October Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Dharamsala 10:30 A.M 7 October South Africa vs Qualifier 2 Delhi 2:00 P.M 8 October India vs Australia Chennai 2:00 P.M 9 October New Zealand vs Qualifier 1 Hyderabad 2:00 P.M 10 October England vs Bangladesh Dharamsala 2:00 P.M 11 October India vs Afghanistan Delhi 2:00 P.M 12 October Pakistan vs Qualifier 2 Hyderabad 2:00 P.M 13 October Australia vs South Africa Lucknow 2:00 P.M 14 October New Zealand vs Bangladesh Chennai 10:30 A.M 14 October England vs Afghanistan Delhi 2:00 P.M 15 October India vs Pakistan Ahmedabad 2:00 P.M 16 October Australia vs Qualifier 2 Lucknow 2:00 P.M 17 October South Africa vs Qualifier 1 Dharamsala 2:00 P.M 18 October New Zealand vs Afghanistan Chennai 2:00 P.M 19 October India vs Bangladesh Pune 2:00 P.M 20 October Australia vs Pakistan Bengaluru 2:00 P.M 21 October Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 2 Lucknow 10:30 A.M 21 October England vs South Africa Mumbai 2:00 P.M 22 October India vs New Zealand Dharamsala 2:00 P.M 23 October Pakistan vs Afghanistan Chennai 2:00 P.M 24 October South Africa vs Bangladesh Mumbai 2:00 P.M 25 October Australia vs Qualifier 1 Delhi 2:00 P.M 26 October England vs Qualifier 2 Bengaluru 2:00 P.M 27 October Pakistan vs South Africa Chennai 2:00 P.M 28 October Australia vs New Zealand Dharamsala 10:30 A.M 28 October Qualifier 1 vs Bangladesh Kolkata 2:00 P.M 29 October India vs England Lucknow 2:00 P.M 30 October Afghanistan vs Qualifier 2 Pune 2:00 P.M 31 October Pakistan vs Bangladesh Kolkata 2:00 P.M 1 November New Zealand vs South Africa Pune 2:00 P.M 2 November India vs Qualifier 2 Mumbai 2:00 P.M 3 November Qualifier 1 vs Afghanistan Lucknow 2:00 P.M 4 November New Zealand vs Pakistan Bengaluru 10:30 A.M 4 November England vs Australia Ahmedabad 2:00 P.M 5 November India vs South Africa Kolkata 2:00 P.M 6 November Bangladesh vs Qualifier 2 Delhi 2:00 P.M 7 November Australia vs Afghanistan Mumbai 2:00 P.M 8 November England vs Qualifier 1 Pune 2:00 P.M 9 November New Zealand vs Qualifier 2 Bengaluru 2:00 P.M 10 November South Africa vs Afghanistan Ahmedabad 2:00 P.M 11 November India vs Qualifier 1 Bengaluru 2:00 P.M 12 November Australia vs Bangladesh Pune 10:30 A.M 12 November England vs Pakistan Kolkata 2:00 P.M 15 November Semi Final 1 Mumbai 2:00 P.M 16 November Semi Final 2 Kolkata 2:00 P.M 19 November Final Ahmedabad 2:00 P.M

India would hope to end their ICC trophy drought come October 2023. The Men in Blue last won an ICC trophy way back in 2013 when they clinched the Champions Trophy. Since then they have come close on several occasions but have been unable to get over the line. India’s hopes of a third World Cup title was dashed by New Zealand in the semifinal of the 2019 edition and the Men in Blue would look for redemption when they take on the Kiwis on October 22.

