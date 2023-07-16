India find themselves in the top spot of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-points table after a resounding win over West Indies in the 1st Test in Dominica. The Rohit Sharma-led side occupy the top spot with a PCT (point percentage) of 100 and 12 points from the win over West Indies. Australia, the defending champions, sit second on the table, having beaten England twice in the Ashes 2023 series so far. England are third, with a win in the third Ashes 2023 Test in Headingley. At this point, Australia have a PCT of 61.11, while England have 27.78. Let us take a look at the updated standings below. ICC Announces Equal Prize Money for Men’s and Women’s Teams Competing in International Cricket Council Events.

Apart from India, West Indies, England and Australia, other teams are yet to kickstart their respective campaigns in the new cycle of the World Test Championship. Pakistan and Sri Lanka would soon kickstart proceedings in a two-match Test series starting July 16. Australia are the reigning World Test Champions, having won the title with a dominant victory over India in the final in June this year. India is the only team to have reached both the WTC finals so far but have failed to win the title even once. New Zealand are the inaugural World Test Champions. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule Announced: India vs Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad.

ICC WTC 2023-2025 Points Table

ICC WTC 2023-25 Points Table (Source: ICC)

At the moment, India are the top-ranked side in Test cricket, with a rating point of 121. Australia follow the Men in Blue with 116 and England and South Africa are third and fourth in this list. For every victory, a team is awarded 12 points, while a tie would fetch six points each. In case of a draw, it is four points to both teams.

