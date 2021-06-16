The Indian Cricket team is all set to lock horns against New Zealand in the World Test Championship Finals 2021 on June 18, 2021, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Ahead of the game, the Indian team announced a 15-member squad for the match. The likes of Hanuma Vihari, Umesh Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma have made their way into the squad. By now, with the details of the pitch available, it is very likely that the team could play three pacers and a couple of spinners. ICC World Test Championship 2021: Southampton Curator Says The Pitch Will Have ‘Pace, Bounce & Will Carry’.

The curator of the head of Southampton Simon Lee a couple of days ago had spoken in detail about the deck where he explained that the pitch would have everything to make the contest interesting. "It can be a hard thing to do in England as the weather doesn’t help us most of the time, but the forecast in the build-up is good with a lot of sun, so we are hopeful that we’ll get some pace and a hard pitch without over-rolling it and killing it," he said during the interview.

In the same interview, he also spoke about how the spinners will come into play towards the end of the finals. The likes of Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul and Shardukl Thakur and others have not been included in the finals.

Probable XI for India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma

