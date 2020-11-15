Peshawar Zalmi’s Wahab Riaz, Shoaib Malik and Imam-ul-Haq trolled Lahore Qalandars batsman Mohammad Hafeez for taking a 'loo break' in between the PSL 2020 eliminator match. Lahore Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets to advance to eliminator 2 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 5. But during the clash, a hilarious incident took place when Hafeez had to rush to the loo after the fall of a wicket. He was trolled by the Peshawar Zalmi trio with commentator Ramiz Raja also joining in the conversation and sharing a light moment with the players. PSL 2020: Shahid Afridi Introduces New Helmet, Twitterati Rate it 'Dangerous' (See Pics).

The incident occurred after Lahore Qalandars batsman Ben Dunk was dismissed in the 12th over. Hafeez then rushed out of the field for a loo break. The camera then panned to the field where Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz was seen involved in a serious discussion with senior players Shoaib Malik and Imam-ul-Haq. The latter was even keeping wickets in the match with Kamran Akmal out with an injury. PSL 2020: Babar Azam Pays Touching Tribute to Late Dean Jones After Karachi Kings Beat Multan Sultans in Super Over to Make It to Their First Final.

In a light moment, Raja asked the players what they were discussing and Riaz quipped they were talking on how to make Imam a better wicket-keeper. “We are just hoping that Imam becomes a better wicketkeeper,” said the Peshawar Zalmi captain to which Raja replied that it was not possible. Further adding to the humorous conversation, Raja cheekily asked Riaz why don’t they time-out Hafeez for taking such a long loo break?

Ramiz Raja Reacts to Funny Conversation

The funniest ever huddle talk 😂😂 https://t.co/1ZfGaIMy2I — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) November 15, 2020

Imam immediately grabbed the opportunity to troll the Lahore Qalandars batsman and said: “For two consecutive overs, Hafeez has been complaining about how he wants to go to the loo.” He also added that Hafeez, who turned 40 last month, needed to use to loo often due to his growing age. Take a look at the video of their funny conversation.

Imam-ul-Haq, Wahab Riaz and Ramiz Raja Troll Mohammad Hafeez

Hafeez, meanwhile, returned back after a lengthy loo break and guided Lahore Qalandars to a five-wicket win with an unbeaten 74 from just 46 deliveries. His match-winning innings was studded with nine boundaries and two maximums. The experienced batsman took over the mantle of helping his side chasing down the total after they were reduced to 33/3 at one stage in the chase. But Hafeez formed some handy partnerships with Dunk (20), Samit Patel (20) and David Wiese (16*) to see the Qalandars home.

Lahore Qalandars next play Multan Sultans in the Eliminator 2 of PSL 2020 with the winner advancing to the final. The match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on November 15.

