Australia beat India by four wickets in the opening match of the three-game T20I series at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on September 20. The visitors took a 1-0 series lead with this dominant victory. Cameron Green scored 61 runs, his highest in the T20Is so far while Matthew Wade produced a great knock of 45 runs off just 21 deliveries to hand Aaron Finch's side the first win of the series. This is also Australia's second-highest run chase in the history of the shortest format of cricket.

After being put to bat first, India got off to a poor start as both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma got out cheaply before KL Rahul rose to the occasion and secured his 18th half-century in T20Is. Later, Hardik Pandya joined the party and went big to score 71 off just 30 deliveries to get his second fifty in T20Is. In reply, Australia chased down the winning target in the 20th over and scored 211/6, riding Green and Wade's monstrous knocks.

IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2022 Stat Highlights:

#Rohit Sharma equaled Martin Guptill's record of most sixes in T20Is

#KL Rahul Secured his 18th T20I fifty in this match

#He also became the third quickest player to score 2000 runs in the history of T20Is

#Australia won this match by securing their second-highest run chase in T20Is

#Cameron Green Scored his maiden T20I half-century.

#This was Green's highest score in T20Is.

#Hardik Pandya Scored his second T20I fifty

Both the teams showed off strengths in batting but the hosts will be worried about their bowling and fielding that have been sloppy in Mohali. India will look to bounce back from this defeat and aim for a win in the second game of the series which is scheduled to be played on September 23.

