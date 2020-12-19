India faced a humiliating defeat in the first Test match against Australia to fall 0-1 behind in the four-match Test series. The visitors were beaten by eight wickets as Australia romped off after chasing down 90 runs in just 21 overs and finished the match two days before schedule. India had started the day 62 runs and with nine wickets in hand but were bundled for 36 runs, their lowest score in Test cricket. India broke the previous record of 42, which they had scored against England 46 years ago. Twitterati were left sad, heartbroken and disappointed with the result and reacted to India’s performance. India vs Australia 1st Test 2020 Day 3 Stat Highlights: IND’s Lowest Test Score And Other Stats As AUS Win Series Opener by 8 Wickets.

Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins were the stars for Australia with the ball in the second innings with former taking a five-for and Cummins ending with four wickets. Cummins, who had bowled Prithvi Shaw to get the first breakthrough towards the end of the second day, dismissed four of India’s top five while Hazlewood ran through the lower middle order to bundle India for just 36 runs. India’s score is also the seventh-lowest total in Test cricket. Hazlewood finished with figures of 5/8 and registered his eighth five-wicket haul while also becoming 18th Australian bowler to take 200 Test wickets. Virender Sehwag Trolls Virat Kohli-Led Side With OTP Reference After India Records Its Lowest Ever Test Score (See Tweet).

Fans called out the national team for their poor batting performance and demanded change while some pleaded with the BCCI selectors and management to include Rohit Sharma for the second Test match. Twitterati also targetted Prithvi Shaw for his poor outing in both the innings. Take a look at some of the top relations on India's performance in the 1st Test.

Earlier, India posted 244 runs after opting to bat first and then bundled Australia for 191 to take a 53-run lead from the first innings. Virat Kohli starred with the bat in the first innings and made 74 runs while Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, who will captain the side from the second Test, made valuable 40s. Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav then took seven wickets between them to hand India a sizable lead before the big batting collapse in the second innings.

