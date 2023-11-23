IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st T20I 2023: After the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India resume their bilateral assignments and hosts Australia in the five-match T20I series.The India vs Australia final match takes place at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Indian team while Matthew Wade is in charge of Australia. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in IND vs AUS on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips news and team prediction ahead of IND vs AUS 1st T20I match. India vs Australia 1st T20I 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs AUS Cricket Match in Visakhapatnam

Both India and Australia will be looking to build towards the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and this series will be the first step towards that direction. Meanwhile, in the IND vs AUS Dream11 fantasy playing XI for the series opener we have picked six players from the Indian team and five from Australia to complete our IND vs AUS Dream11 fantasy playing XI. India vs Australia, 1st T20I 2023, Visakhapatnam Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Ishan Kishan (IND) and Matthew Wade (AUS).

Batsmen: Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Tilak Varma (IND), Rinku Singh (IND), and Travis Head (AUS).

All-rounders: Axar Patel (IND), Marcus Stoinis (AUS) and Glenn Maxwell (AUS)

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi (IND) and Adam Zampa (AUS).

IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2023 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Likely Playing XI, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Virat Kohli (c) and Kuldeep Yadav (vc).

India Likely XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan.

Australia Likely XI: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade (c, wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell/Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa/Tanveer Sangha, Jason Behrendorff. IND vs AUS T20I Series 2023: Here's A Look at India's Performance Against Australia in Shortest Format of Cricket.

IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Ishan Kishan (IND), Matthew Wade (AUS), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Tilak Varma (IND), Rinku Singh (IND), Travis Head (AUS), Axar Patel (IND), Marcus Stoinis (AUS), Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Ravi Bishnoi (IND) and Adam Zampa (AUS).

