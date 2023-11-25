IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd T20I 2023: India takes on Australia in the second T20I of the five-match series. India leads the series 1-0 after having won the series opener in Vizag. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in IND vs AUS on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips news and team prediction ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd T20I match. IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2023 Weather Update: Rain Worries Loom As Kerala Cricket Association Prepares for India vs Australia in Thiruvananthapuram.

In a high-scoring clash, India emerged victorious after courageous batting by captain Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Rinku Singh. The Men in Blue will be looking to keep the momentum going. Meanwhile, in the IND vs AUS Dream11 fantasy playing XI for the second match we have picked eight players from the Indian team and three from Australia to complete our IND vs AUS Dream11 fantasy playing XI.

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Ishan Kishan (IND) and Josh Inglis (AUS).

Batsmen: Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Tilak Varma (IND), Rinku Singh (IND), Rutiraj Gaikwad (IND) and Steve Smith (AUS).

All-rounders: Axar Patel (IND) and Marcus Stoinis (AUS).

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi (IND) and Arshdeep Singh (IND).

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2023 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Likely Playing XI, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Suryakumar Yadav(c) and Josh Inglis (vc).

India Likely XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna.

Australia Likely XI: Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha.

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

