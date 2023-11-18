IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, CWC 2023 Final: India takes on Australia in the final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The India vs Australia final match takes place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India, who are unbeaten in the CWC 2023, are eyeing their third title. Australia, on the other hand, are looking to clinch their sixth ODI World Cup. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in IND vs AUS on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips news and team prediction ahead of IND vs AUS ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final match. India vs Australia Final Prediction: Google Win Probability Predicts Men in Blue to Win ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

India and Australia faced each other 150 times in ODIs. Australia dominates the head to head record with 83 wins while India have emerged victorious on 57 occasions. Meanwhile, in the IND vs AUS Dream11 fantasy playing XI for the final match we have picked seven players from the Indian team and four from Australia to complete our IND vs AUS Dream11 fantasy playing XI. India Road to ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final: Here’s How Rohit Sharma and Co. Made it to Summit of CWC23 Tournament.

IND vs AUS CWC 2023 Final Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul (IND).

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Travis Head (AUS), and David Warner (AUS)

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (IND) and Glenn Maxwell (AUS)

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami (IND), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Adam Zampa (AUS) and Kuldeep Yadav (IND).

IND vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Likely Playing XI, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Virat Kohli (c) and Kuldeep Yadav (vc).

India Likely XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubhman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (Wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia Likely XI: New Zealand: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

IND vs AUS Final Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

KL Rahul (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Travis Head (AUS), David Warner (AUS), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Mohammed Shami (IND), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Adam Zampa (AUS) and Kuldeep Yadav (IND).

