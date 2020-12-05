India (IND) will square off against Australia (AUS) in 2nd T20I of the three-match series on December 6, 2020. The game will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. The Indian team led by Virat Kohli currently lead the series by 1-0 as they defeated Aaron Finch's Australian side by 11 runs in the opening game. Aussies will have to win the upcoming game to stay alive in the series. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for IND vs AUS Dream11 team prediction along with tips to pick the best fantasy playing XI. India vs Australia 2nd T20I 2020 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs AUS in Sydney.

Australia after winning the toss elected to bowl in the previous game where they allowed India to post a total of 161/7. KL Rahul scored a half-century in that game, however, Ravindra Jadeja's quick knock of 44 from 23 balls helped India cross 160 scores. Unfortunately, the left-handed batsmen all-rounder Jadeja got a concussion and was replaced by Yuzvendra Chahal when India came out to bat. Chahal's magical spell of 3/25 helped India to manage a comfortable 11 runs victory. Injured Ravindra Jadeja will be replaced by Shardul Thakur in the upcoming game. IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2020: Nathan Lyon Replaces Cameron Green in Australia T20 Squad.

India vs Australia 2nd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper- You can pick a maximum of four wicket-keepers in your playing 11, and we suggest going with two of them. KL Rahul (IND)and Sanju Samson (IND) should be the ideal choice of wicket-keeper in your fantasy team.

India vs Australia 2nd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen- Fans have to pick a minimum of three and maximum of six batsmen. Virat Kohli (IND), Aaron Finch (AUS), Steve Smith (AUS) and Moises Henriques (AUS) can be your picks in the batsmen section.

India vs Australia 2nd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders- Hardik Pandya (IND) should ideally be selected as the only all-rounder for your IND vs AUS Dream11 team.

India vs Australia 2nd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers- Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Mitchell Starc (AUS), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND) and Josh Hazlewood (AUS) are the four bowlers you can pick in your Dream11 team for IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2020.

India vs Australia 2nd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: KL Rahul (IND), Sanju Samson (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Aaron Finch (AUS), Steve Smith (AUS), Moises Henriques (AUS), Hardik Pandya (IND), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Mitchell Starc (AUS), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND), Josh Hazlewood (AUS).

KL Rahul (IND) should be made captain of your Dream11 team as he is in great form and also scored a half-century in the previous game. Moises Henriques (AUS) can be elected as vice-captain for IND vs AUS fantasy team.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2020 03:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).