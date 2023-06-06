India and Australia meet in the final of ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 at The Oval in London. Both India and Australia finished on top of the World Test Championship team standings for the cycle 2021-23 and thus face-off in the summit clash. India will be playing their second WTC final while Australia qualified for the summit clash for the first time. New Zealand are the inaugural champions as the Blackcaps defeated India in the final in 2021. IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More You Need To Know About India vs Australia World Test Championship Cricket Match in London.

India and Australia have met each other in 106 Tests. Australia dominated the head-to-head record against India in Tests with 44 wins. India, on the other hand, have won 32 Tests against Australia. 29 Test matches between India and Australia have ended in draws and in case the WTC 2023 final ends in a draw, the trophy or Test mace will be shared between the two sides. Interestingly, India and Australia have been involved in a tied Test match once. Meanwhile, ahead of the WTC 2023 final we take a look at the last three Test matches between India and Australia. The matches were part of the four-game Test series, which India won 2-1.

India vs Australia, Ahmedabad Test, March 09-13: Match Drawn

The match ended in a draw with both the teams scoring heavily in their respective first innings. After Australia’s 480 in the first innings, India responded with 571/9 as the match approached a draw. While Usman Khawaja scored 180, Virat Kohli smashed 186. Ravi Ashwin picked 6/91 in the first innings. IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, WTC 2023 Final: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Australia World Test Championship Cricket Match in London.

India vs Australia, Indore Test, March 01-03: AUS Won By 9 Wickets

The Test match lasted just three days with Australia outplaying India on a spin friendly track. India managed 109 and 163 runs in their respective innings. Australia, on the other hand, gained a first innings lead with a total of 197 and then were required 77 to win. While Matthew Kuhnemann picked 5/16 in the first innings, Nathan Lyon scalped 8/64 in the second innings.

India vs Australia, Delhi Test, February 17-19: IND Won By 6 Wickets

Another Test which ended in three days with India emerging victorious by six wickets. After almost identical scores in the first innings, Australia were bundled for just 113 in the second innings. And thus, India were set 115 runs to win. The home side reached the target after losing two quick wickets. After this game, India were leading the series 2-0.

