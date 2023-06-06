It is time for the second World Test Championship (WTC) final. The inaugural one was contested between India and New Zealand with the latter becoming the champions. And, the second one now sees India go up against Australia. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be hoping to walk away with the honours this time around. Australia, on the other hand, will be looking to add this ICC trophy to its prestigious cabinet as well. WTC 2023 Final: A Look at Records Virat Kohli Could Break in Summit Clash Against Australia.

While Australia finished on top of the ICC WTC 2021-23 points table, India managed a second spot finish. Australia won 11 of its Tests out of 19 in the said cycle and India won 10 out of 18. So, WTC 2023 final will be contested between the top two teams. Interestingly, India and Australia met earlier this year in a four-match Test series 2-1 at home. Team India Headshots in New Jersey: Indian Cricket Team Players’ Photoshoot Ahead of WTC 2023 Final vs Australia (See Pics).

IND vs AUS Head-to-Head Record in Test

The two teams have fought in 106 Tests against each-other. Australia dominates with 44 wins, whereas India emerged victorious 32 times. 29 matches between the two sides have ended in a draw, only one match concluded in a tie.

IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 Key Players

Virat Kohli

Mohammed Shami

Pat Cummins

Steve Smith

Cheteshwar Pujara

IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 Mini Battles

There are plenty of mini-battles to look forward to when India takes on Australia. How Rohit Sharma tackles Mitchell Starc will be a fascinating battle to watch out for. Another clash that could determine the course of the WTC 2023 final is that of Pat Cummins vs Virat Kohli. How Australian batters like Steven Smith and Marnus Labushcnagne cope up with Ravi Ashwin’s threat will be an interesting battle to follow. Josh Hazlewood Ruled Out of IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final, Michael Neser Joins Australia Squad As Replacement.

IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The WTC 2023 final between India and Australia will be played at the Oval in London starting from June 07 to 11. The starting time of the WTC 2023 final Test match will be 03:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In case a day’s play or significant overs are lost due to bad weather, there is a reserve day in place as well.

IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the ICC World Test Championship final. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network Channels to catch the Live Telecast of IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 in India. Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Network will provide the Live Streaming of India vs Australia WTC final. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or website (with premium subscription) to catch the Live Streaming of the India vs Australia Test match.

IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 Likely Playing XI:

IND Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jaydev Unadkat/Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

AUS Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

