India survived a massive scare as they defeated Bangladesh by five runs (DLS method) in a Group 2 clash at the Adelaide Oval in T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday, November 2. The match was shortened due to a spell of rain after which India came out all guns blazing to thwart a spirited Bangladeshi effort and beat them by five runs via DLS method. India were put to bat by Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan and skipper Rohit Sharma, despite a reprieve, fell cheaply once again. KL Rahul, who has been at the receiving end of a barrage of criticism, answered his critics with a 31-ball fifty. Virat Kohli, who has been one of the standout players of the tournament, continued doing what he did best in the past few matches and helped India get to a strong 184/6. Suryakumar Yadav (30 from 16) and Ravichandran Ashwin (13* from 6) too played crucial knocks. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated Live

India were confident of a good bowling show after having posted a strong total with the bat but they were unaware of a certain Litton Das storm, that would hit them hard. The Bangladesh opener toyed with the Indian bowling, hitting them for fours and sixes to blaze his way to a stunning 60 off just 27 balls. Bangladesh were 66/0 at the end of seven overs when rain decided to make their impact in this game.

The downpour continued for a while before the second innings was shortened to 16 overs with the revised target being 151. And the Men in Blue got off to a sensational start when a KL Rahul direct hit from the deep helped them see the back of Litton Das. Wickets continued to fall for Bangladesh up until when Nurul Hasan and Taskin Ahmed joined forces. The duo took Bangladesh close but much to the agony of their fans, could not finish the game as India eked out a five-run win to go top of the table and strengthen their case for the semifinals.

IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2022 Stat Highlights:

#KL Rahul scored his 21st half-century in T20Is.

#Virat Kohli hit his 36th T20I fifty, 3rd of T20 World Cup 2022.

#He also became the leading run-scorer in Men's T20 World Cup history with 1065 runs.

#Kohli has 13 fifty-plus scores in T20 World Cup, the most by a batter.

#Virat Kohli's average of 88.75 is the highest by any batter in T20 World Cups.

#He also has the most 50-plus scores (21) in World Cups (ODIs+T20).

#Litton Das scored the second-fastest fifty for Bangladesh in T20Is.

#It was Das' 8th T20I fifty.

#Rohit Sharma now has 20 T20I wins as captain, in a calendar year, joint-most with Babar Azam, who achieved the feat in 2021.

India will now eye a winning finish to the group stage when they meet Zimbabwe on Sunday, October 2. Bangladesh on the other hand, would be aiming to dent Pakistan's semifinal hopes when they take on their Asian rivals, on the same day.

