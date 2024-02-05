Following a remarkable 106-run victory over England in the second Test here on Monday, India have reclaimed the second position in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 standings, closing the gap behind table-toppers Australia. India;' triumph at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium has propelled them back up the rankings, pushing their point percentage to 52.77. The top half of the table remains highly competitive, with five teams separated by a mere 5% in point percentage, ICC reports. IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024: Thought We Applied Ourselves and Put Their Bowlers Under Pressure, Says Ben Stokes.

India had previously dropped to fifth behind Bangladesh in the WTC standings after their shock 28-run defeat to England in the series opener in Hyderabad. After the loss in the series opener, India responded well with a remarkable performance in the second Test. Yashasvi Jaiswal played a crucial role, achieving a double-century in the initial innings and guiding India to a total of 396 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah's exceptional bowling display became the highlight of the match as he claimed a six-wicket haul, dismantling the English lineup and restricting them to 253 in the first innings. Building on a 143-run lead, Shubman Gill's century further strengthened India's position, setting a challenging target of 399 for England. Ben Stokes’ Jaw-Dropping Reaction After James Anderson Plays Perfect On-drive During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024 Goes Viral!.

Zak Crawley was the lone warrior for England in the fourth innings, standing out as the only English batter to surpass the 50-run mark. Ravichandran Ashwin and Bumrah picked up three wickets each to knock England over for 292, winning the match by 106 runs and levelled the five-match series 1-all.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2024 04:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).