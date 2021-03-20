India (224/2) defeated England (188/8) by 36 runs in the 5th T20I of the five-match series at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 20, 2021 (Saturday). With this win, India sealed the series by a 3-2 margin, to go along with the team’s success in the longest format. Some sensational batting and brilliant bowling saw the Men in Blue come out on top in this crucial decider. India vs England Highlights of 5th T20I 2021: IND Beat ENG by 36 Runs, Win Series 3-2.

After winning the toss, Eoin Morgan asked India to bat first and the hosts obliged with some brilliant power-hitting. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli played some brilliant cricket with the duo scoring half-centuries each. Sensational cameos from Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav saw India post a score of 224 runs on the board. Jofra Archer Likely To Miss India vs England ODI Series.

Chasing the total, England lost Jason Roy early but the visitors were brought back into the game courtesy of a partnership between Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler. But following their dismissal, Eoin Morgan’s men weren’t able to recover and lost quick wickets in search of quick runs, eventually losing the game. Meanwhile, here are some stats from the game.

# This is India's sixth consecutive T20I series win

# India record their 10th win over England in 19 T20Is

# This is India’s highest score in a T20I match against England

# Virat Kohli surpasses Kane Williamson to score most half-centuries as captain in T20Is

# Virat Kohli is now the highest run-scorer as captain in T20Is, goes past Aaron Finch

# Dawid Malan becomes the fastest batsman to reach 1000 T20I runs

# Virat Kohli (231 runs) is the most runs scored by a player in a bilateral T20I series

# Rohit Sharma scored his 22nd T20I Fifty

# Virat Kohli registered his 28th T20I half-century

# Dawid Malan scored his 10th fifty in Twenty-20 Internationals

# Jos Buttler registered 12th half-century in T20 Internationals

Following the conclusion of the Twenty-20 series, India and England will face each other in three One Day International matches. India will be aiming for another series win while England will aim to end the tour on a high note and record a win in the series. The ODIs are scheduled to start from Match 23 with all matches set to be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

