India takes on England in the first of the five-match Test series. The IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024 starts on January 25 and will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad with a start time of 09:30 AM IST. England have already announced their playing XI for the game. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in IND vs ENG on the Dream11 fantasy app can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips and team predictions ahead of IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024. India vs England 1st Test 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H, and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs ENG Cricket Match in Hyderabad

The visitors have loaded their playing XI with three spinners and just one pacer in the form of Mark Wood for the series opener against India. Meanwhile, we have picked six players from the Indian team and five from England to complete our IND vs ENG Dream11 fantasy playing XI. India vs England 1st Test 2024, Hyderabad Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jonny Bairstow (ENG) and KL Rahul (IND).

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma (IND), Ben Stokes (ENG) and Ben Duckett (ENG).

All-rounders: Joe Root (ENG), Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) and Ravindra Jadeja (IND).

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Kuldeep Yadav (IND) and Jack Leach (ENG).

IND vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Likely Playing XI, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Ravindra Jadeja (c) and Joe Root (vc).

India Likely XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Jack Leach, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood.

IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Jonny Bairstow (ENG), KL Rahul (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), Ben Stokes (ENG), Ben Duckett (ENG), Joe Root (ENG), Ravichandran Ashwin (IND), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Kuldeep Yadav (IND), Jack Leach (ENG).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2024 05:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).