Shardul Thakur held his nerve and came up with a good delivery to deny Michael Bracewell and New Zealand a win as India went 1-0 up in the three-match series with a 12-run victory in the 1st ODI 2023. The crowd at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium witnessed a series of emotions as, at one time, it seemed India are well ahead in the match. But the crowd was made silent by Bracewell, who played a gem of an innings. He and Mitchell Santner added a massive 162-run partnership off 102 balls for the seventh wicket to not just keep New Zealand alive but also take the game to the final over. Ishan Kishan's Theatrics Catches Attention As Indian Wicketkeeper Plays ‘Prank’ on Tom Latham During IND vs NZ 1st ODI 2023 (Watch Video).

Bracewell came out to bat at a time when New Zealand were all at sea, but he gave Rohit Sharma a headache when he carted the Indian bowlers to all parts of the ground. The left-hander scored his second ODI hundred, hitting 12 fours and 10 huge sixes. Santner played his part in the massive partnership for New Zealand, scoring a 45-ball 57 to keep his side in the hunt. Even in the last over, with 20 runs needed, it seemed to go New Zealand’s way as Bracewell hit a massive six off Thakur on the first ball. A wide followed and then, Thakur’s delivery on the leg stump trapped Bracewell right in front and Indians were elated when the ‘OUT’ sign flashed on the screen. List of Double Centuries in ODIs for India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and Other Indian Batsmen Who Have Scored 200 in 50-Overs Cricket.

Earlier, it was the Shubman Gill show as he became the youngest-ever batter to score a double hundred. He became the fifth Indian to achieve the feat and second in recent times after Ishan Kishan had blazed his way to the 200-run mark against Bangladesh in December 2022. The young batter has developed as an opener as, once again, he capitalized on a good start and later played some glorious shots on both sides of the wicket. The way he hit three sixes to get to his 200 would always be a pleasant sight for fans at the stadium and those watching from home as he made his name into the history books in style. He batted almost throughout the innings, with the next best scorer being skipper Rohit Sharma (34). Hardik Pandya Out or Not Out? Third Umpire’s Decision During India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2023 Match Leaves Twitterati Fuming.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2023 Stat Highlights:

#Shubman Gill hit his maiden double hundred, becoming the fifth Indian to do so.

#He scored the 10th double-century in ODIs.

#Gill is the youngest to do so at 23 years and 132 days.

#Shubman Gill has hit the highest individual score against NZ in ODIs (208).

#Earlier in his innings, he became the fastest to get to 1000 ODI runs in 19 innings.

#His 208 is the highest score at this venue by any batter.

#Rohit Sharma broke MS Dhoni's record of most ODI sixes in India. The Indian captain now has 125, as compared to Dhoni's 123.

#Michael Bracewell scored his 2nd ODI hundred.

#He is also the second player after Dhoni to have two hundreds while batting at number seven in ODIs.

#His century off 57 balls was the third-fastest for New Zealand in ODIs.

#His 162-run stand with Mitchell Santner is the highest seventh-wicket partnership against India in ODIs.

#It is also the third-highest overall in ODIs.

#Mitchell Santner scored his third ODI fifty.

With a 1-0 lead, the action of this series would move to the 2nd ODI where India would be hoping to come up with a better show with the ball in hand. New Zealand, despite the defeat, will take a lot of inspiration from Bracewell's fiery knock and hope that they level the series in Raipur.

