India (IND) and New Zealand (NZ) will battle it out in the third and final T20I of the ongoing three-match series on February 01 (Wednesday) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The deciding encounter between India and New Zealand will begin at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 06:30 PM IST. Neither of the two teams have been wholly dominating in the series so far, since the contest is levelled on 1-1 each. India made an impressive comeback in the second T20I following an opening defeat in the series. Despite chasing a meagre total of 100 runs in the second T20I, the Indian top order failed to deliver yet again. Shubman Gill has faced trouble replicating his recently procured ODI form in the ongoing T20I series. Ishan Kishan also failed to cash in the unavailability of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant for the team as the wicket-keeping options and assist with batting goods. The contribution in batting department has majorly come from vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav and skipper Hardik Pandya in the ongoing T20I series. IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd T20I 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Ahmedabad.

After delivering an expensive spell in the first T20I, Arshdeep Singh made a decent recovery in Sunday's fixture. Though skipper Pandya used the left-arm pacer in just two overs, he scalped two wickets and bowled at an economy of just 3.50. The spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav together in the playing XI has proven convenient for the side in the second T20I.

On the other hand, New Zealand bowlers made an inadequate total look like a mighty wall to climb for Indian batters in the second T20I, displaying their world-class potential. The middle order of the Mitchell Santner-led side has been inert in the series thus far. However, the batting might of power hitters Glenn Phillips and Mark Chapman is difficult to ignore and could guide the team home with their match-winning knocks anytime. For New Zealand, the task ahead in the final match won't be a piece of cake, given India's unbelievable consistency on home turf. Hardik Pandya, who is yet to lose a series as captain, will keep his fingers crossed when they meet New Zealand in the decider clash on Wednesday. India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I 2023, Ahmedabad Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Narendra Modi Stadium.

IND vs NZ Head-to-Head Record in T20I

The two teams have competed in 24 T20Is against each other. India dominates the head-to-head record with 13 wins, whereas New Zealand emerged victorious on 10 occasions. One match ended with no result.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2023 Key Players

Key Players Suryakumar Yadav Hardik Pandya Yuzvendra Chahal Michael Bracewell Devon Conway

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2023 Mini Battles

Finn Allen against Yuzvendra Chahal and Ishan Kishan vs Lockie Ferguson could be the key battles to look forward to.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2023 will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on February 1 (Wednesday). The starting time of the match is 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 06:30 PM IST.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the India vs New Zealand series 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1 HD English, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Telegu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and DD Sports for the 3rd T20I between IND and NZ. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Sports Network will provide the Live Streaming of the 3rd T20I match between IND and NZ. Lucknow Pitch Curator Sacked After Preparing 'Shocker' Pitch During IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Reports.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2023 Likely Playing XI

IND Likely Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (w), Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik/Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

NZ Likely Playing XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Dave Cleaver, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2023 05:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).