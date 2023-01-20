India (IND) and New Zealand (NZ) will square off in the second ODI of the three-match series on January 21 (Saturday) at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur, Chattisgarh. The second ODI starts at 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs NZ ODI face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. India Fined 60 Percent of Match Fee for Slow Over Rate in 1st ODI Against New Zealand in Hyderabad.

Shubman Gill's record-breaking double hundred aided India to a 12-run win over New Zealand in the high-scoring first ODI thriller on Wednesday. Even though Michael Bracewell nearly gave India a scare till the last over courtesy of his 140-run knock, the kiwi batter fell prey to Shardul Thakur's brilliant yorker in the last over, killing all the hopes of visitors. With the second ODI a day away, Rohit Sharma and Co. will aim to seal yet another bilateral series win, whereas New Zealand will be eyeing a strong comeback to keep the series open.

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Tom Latham (NZ) and Finn Allen (NZ) could be taken as our wicket-keepers. Ishan Kishan's Theatrics Catches Attention As Indian Wicketkeeper Plays ‘Prank’ on Tom Latham During IND vs NZ 1st ODI 2023 (Watch Video).

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Virat Kohli (IND), Shubman Gill (IND) and Rohit Sharma (IND) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - Michael Bracewell (NZ), Mitchell Santner (NZ) and Hardik Pandya (NZ) could be our all-rounder

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers- Mohammed Siraj (IND), Kuldeep Yadav (IND) and Lockie Ferguson (NZ) could form the bowling attack

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Tom Latham (NZ), Finn Allen (NZ), Virat Kohli (IND), Shubman Gill (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), Michael Bracewell (NZ), Mitchell Santner (NZ), Hardik Pandya (NZ), Mohammed Siraj (IND), Kuldeep Yadav (IND), Lockie Ferguson (NZ).

Michael Bracewell (NZ) could be named as the captain of your IND vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Mohammed Siraj (IND) could be selected as the vice-captain.

