New Zealand (NZ) will square-off against India (IND) in the second T20I of the three-match series on 20 November (Sunday) at Bay Oval cricket ground in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand. The match will commence at 12:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction NZ vs IND T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. DD Sports To Provide India vs New Zealand 2022 Series Live Telecast .

The first T20I match between New Zealand and India was called off on Friday after excessive rains hit Wellington. Both the teams including fans at Sky Stadium were left disappointed as the match got abandoned without a ball been bowled. Now the focus shifts to Maunganui were the second T20I is scheduled to take place on Sunday. As the first T20I of three-match series is washed out, team winning the second T20I match will have a chance to win the series. Hence, both the teams will eye to clinch the next contest at Bay Oval. BCCI Sack Chetan Sharma and National Selection Committee After India’s T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal Exit, Invite Fresh Applications.

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Devon Conway (NZ), Sanju Samson (IND) could be taken as our wicket-keepers.

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Glenn Phillips (NZ), Kane Williamson (NZ), Shreyas Iyer (IND), Shubman Gill (IND) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Hardik Pandya (IND) could be our all-rounder.

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Arshdeep Singh (IND), Umran Malik (IND), Adam Milne (NZ) could form the bowling attack.

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Devon Conway (NZ), Sanju Samson (IND),Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Glenn Phillips (NZ), Kane Williamson (NZ), Shreyas Iyer (IND), Shubman Gill (IND),Hardik Pandya (IND),Arshdeep Singh (IND), Umran Malik (IND), Adam Milne (NZ).

Hardik Pandya (IND) could be named as the captain of your NZ vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Suryakumar Yadav (IND) could be selected as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2022 01:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).